Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes girls are sectional champions after a 51-40 victory Saturday over Independence in playoff action. The win extended the Wellington streak to 16.

Wellington’s Jalen Gibbs brings the ball up on a break against Independence.

Hope Diermyer gets past Independence’s Riccela DiGeronimo.

Lexi Wright hits one of her critical second half three-point shots for the Dukes.

Diermyer gets to the basket for two points ahead of Independence’s Riley Wilson.