BOYS BASKETBALL: Knocked out of PAC contention

The regular season ended on a sour note Friday for the Wellington boys, who fell 64-54 to Buckeye, losing out on a share of the Patriot Athletic Conference championship with Keystone. Maxwell Joppeck still ran the court, pulling down 29 points, the only Duke to break into double-digit territory. Even he couldn’t touch Brock Brumfield, who put an amazing 35 points on the board for the Bucks. Justin Canedy added 12 more to the tally.