BOYS BASKETBALL: Knocked out of PAC contention

The regular season ended on a sour note Friday for the Wellington boys, who fell 64-54 to Buckeye, losing out on a share of the Patriot Athletic Conference championship with Keystone. Maxwell Joppeck still ran the court, pulling down 29 points, the only Duke to break into double-digit territory. Even he couldn’t touch Brock Brumfield, who put an amazing 35 points on the board for the Bucks. Justin Canedy added 12 more to the tally.
Wellington’s Ryan Whitaker gets two points on a layup at Buckeye.
Buckeye’s Justin Canedy blocks a shot attempt by Wellington’s Nathaniel Shelton.
Ryan Whitaker moves with the ball at Buckeye.
Maxwell Joppeck steals the ball from Buckeye’s Anthony Watkins.