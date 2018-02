Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Another rough night for the Pirates girls came Feb. 21 as they lost 49-13 to Triway. Black River managed just four points in the first half and the score differential went above 35 in the fourth quarter. The running clock rule was in effect the entire final period.

Black River’s Ashley Kalman gets two points off a steal in the first half at Triway.

The Pirates’ Maddy Hoehn is fouled.

Black River’s Erica Benson gets the basket and the foul.