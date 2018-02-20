GIRLS BASKETBALL: Perfect in the PAC

Photos by Erik Andrews | Wellington Enterprise

Wellington followed Alexis Lehmkuhl to a 66-50 win over Oberlin on Saturday to cap the girls basketball season with an 18-2 record (16-0 in the Patriot Athletic Conference). Lehmkuhl led all scorers with 21 points, while Jalen Gibbs put up another 14 for the Dukes. Junior Karissa Rankin led the Phoenix with 20 points, followed by Victoria Jackson with 15.