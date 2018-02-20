GIRLS BASKETBALL: Perfect in the PAC

Photos by Erik Andrews | Wellington Enterprise
Wellington followed Alexis Lehmkuhl to a 66-50 win over Oberlin on Saturday to cap the girls basketball season with an 18-2 record (16-0 in the Patriot Athletic Conference). Lehmkuhl led all scorers with 21 points, while Jalen Gibbs put up another 14 for the Dukes. Junior Karissa Rankin led the Phoenix with 20 points, followed by Victoria Jackson with 15.
Grace Dudziak looks to pass against Oberlin defender Dani Amato in play Saturday.
Alexis Lehmkuhl defends against Oberlin’s Karissa Rankin.
Lexi Wright dribbles against Oberlin’s Cam Payne, looking for one of her five points.