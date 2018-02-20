BOYS BASKETBALL: Wildcats prevail in close game

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Keystone’s Brody Kuhl and Kevin Mealwitz stepped up with a combined 32 points Friday, leading to a 59-53 victory over the Wellington boys. The Wildcats controlled the threat of Max Joppeck, who only had 10 points on the night. Colton Schmidt led the Dukes with 13 and Brandon Orozco and Nathan Shelton each contributed nine.
Wellington’s Colton Schmidt turns Keystone’s Drake Rodick.
Noah Diermyer tries to disrupt a three point shot by Keystone’s Brody Kuhl.
The Dukes’ Ryan Whitaker brings the ball up on offense at Keystone.