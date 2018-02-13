GIRLS BASKETBALL: Steele falls to Avon Lake in defensive battle

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Steele girls were topped Saturday in a defensive struggle, falling 30-18 to Avon Lake. Kate Iliff and Amaya Staton led Steele with six and four points, respectively. Avon Lake’s top scorers were Arianna Negron with 10 points and Bridget Molnar with eight. The win propelled the Comets team to a 9-12 record.