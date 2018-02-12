BOYS BASKETBALL: Weekend of decisive wins

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes rode Max Joppeck’s 36 points to a big 73-62 win Friday over neighboring Oberlin. Nathan Shelton had 10 points in the Wellington victory. Devan Yarber and Darian Taylor each put up 16 points for the Phoenix. Joppeck crossed the 1,000-point line Saturday as the Dukes pulled out a close 59-58 win to remain undefeated at home. He is only the sixth Wellington player to score 1,000 points.