Two Dukes commit on National Signing Day

A pair of Dukes will continue their athletic careers at the next level after committing to scholarship offers Feb. 7 on National Signing Day.

Makaylin Moore will play soccer at Hiram College after helping to guide Wellington High School to a district runner-up finish this past season.

Mason Wright, a three-sport standout and four-year varsity baseball starter, will continue rounding the diamond at Mount Union University.

Moore’s 10 shutouts as the Dukes’ goalkeeper in 2017 earned her first team recognition in the Patriot Athletic Conference and a second team nod in Lorain County.

“My trainer that I’ve been with for about three years, Mike Cracas, is the head coach at Hiram,” she said. “I went down and visited there and I decided it’s where I wanted to go. As a goalkeeper, I like being able to help my teammates by telling them stuff like who’s marking them. I love being engaged in the game constantly.”

“Our team was very young this year,” Moore said. “We only had six seniors, but it was a very good relationship with how the underclassmen were engaged.”

As a catcher on the softball field, Moore was named to the Patriot Athletic Conference’s second team last season.

Studying integrated exercise science with the goal of becoming a physical therapist is something Moore has thought about for a long time and a perfect way to combine her athletic prowess and interest in the medical field, she said.

“I’ve always wanted to be a doctor but not someone who performs surgeries and things like that,” said Moore. “Physical therapy is a way to help athletes overcome their injuries and get back on the field and I want to be a part of that process.”

As the Dukes’ center fielder, Wright has twice been named to the PAC second team and ranks second in the conference for career extra base hits and multi-hit games.

“I found out about Mount Union being interested and visited in November,” he said. “After signing on, I knew it was the right choice. It’s a chance to succeed at the next level, and that will take a lot of lifting, putting in hard work, and communicating with my teammates.”

Wright is a three-time PAC champion in wrestling and has recorded 136 career wins. He’s also a three-year starter in football and has earned first team nods in the PAC and Lorain County.

“It’s just been great to be able to know everyone (at WHS) and play with the people I grew up with,” he said. “Baseball stands out to me because it’s very mentally challenging but not as physically draining as the other sports I play. I’m ready to put in the work before I even get to Mount Union.”

The senior plans to add another skill to his repertoire in college: teaching.

“I want to be a teacher and a coach but I’m not sure which age group yet,” Wright said. “I’ll probably try to get in at the high school or elementary level.”

Wellington High School seniors Mason Wright and Makaylin Moore commit to schools Feb. 7 on National Signing Day. Wright will play baseball at Mount Union University while Moore tends the nets on the soccer field as goalkeeper at Hiram College. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/02/web1_image2.jpg Wellington High School seniors Mason Wright and Makaylin Moore commit to schools Feb. 7 on National Signing Day. Wright will play baseball at Mount Union University while Moore tends the nets on the soccer field as goalkeeper at Hiram College. Courtesy photo