GIRLS BASKETBALL: Close one on Senior Night

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Despite 12-point performances from both Hannah Heath and Erica Benson, and another nine chipped in by Sarah Kozik, the Black River girls lost their Senior Night game 44-39 to Buckeye on Feb. 8. For the Bucks, Madison Ross put up 11 points and Grace Allen notched 14 on the way to the win.
Black River’s Sarah Kozik gets past Buckeye’s Courtney Keeler.
Sarah Dudziak passes the ball inside under pressure from the Bucks’ Sydney Bell.
The Black River seniors: Maddy Hoehn, Hannah Heath, Erica Benson, Jenna-Star Shranko, Katie Skala, and Sarah Dudziak.