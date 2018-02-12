Posted on by

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Close one on Senior Night


Black River’s Sarah Kozik gets past Buckeye’s Courtney Keeler.


Sarah Dudziak passes the ball inside under pressure from the Bucks’ Sydney Bell.


The Black River seniors: Maddy Hoehn, Hannah Heath, Erica Benson, Jenna-Star Shranko, Katie Skala, and Sarah Dudziak.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Despite 12-point performances from both Hannah Heath and Erica Benson, and another nine chipped in by Sarah Kozik, the Black River girls lost their Senior Night game 44-39 to Buckeye on Feb. 8. For the Bucks, Madison Ross put up 11 points and Grace Allen notched 14 on the way to the win.

Black River’s Sarah Kozik gets past Buckeye’s Courtney Keeler.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/02/web1_BlackRiverGirlsBasketballvsBuckeye-5-of-8-.jpgBlack River’s Sarah Kozik gets past Buckeye’s Courtney Keeler.

Sarah Dudziak passes the ball inside under pressure from the Bucks’ Sydney Bell.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/02/web1_BlackRiverGirlsBasketballvsBuckeye-7-of-8-.jpgSarah Dudziak passes the ball inside under pressure from the Bucks’ Sydney Bell.

The Black River seniors: Maddy Hoehn, Hannah Heath, Erica Benson, Jenna-Star Shranko, Katie Skala, and Sarah Dudziak.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/02/web1_BlackRiverGirlsBasketballvsBuckeye-1-of-8-.jpgThe Black River seniors: Maddy Hoehn, Hannah Heath, Erica Benson, Jenna-Star Shranko, Katie Skala, and Sarah Dudziak.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:39 pm |    

Trooper commended for dog attack rescue

Trooper commended for dog attack rescue
8:32 am |    

Dukes flying high on the hardwood

Dukes flying high on the hardwood
10:43 am |    

GIRLS BASKETBALL: PAC bragging rights at long last!

GIRLS BASKETBALL: PAC bragging rights at long last!