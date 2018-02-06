BOYS BASKETBALL: No stopping the Joppeck train

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Max Joppeck was invincible Friday as he racked up 28 points and led the Dukes to an 82-74 rout of the Brookside Cardinals. Colton Schmidt was also in high double digits with 18 points and Ben Bliss had 10 for Wellington. For Brookside, Dylan Smith had 19 points, Jacob Cole had 16, Cody Mortensen had 13, and Tyler Horvath had 12.

Wellington’s Maxwell Joppeck gets two points over Brookside’s Cody Mortensen.

Noah Diermyer is fouled by Brookside’s Connor Baughman on his way to the basket.

Colton Schmidt tries to get past the Cardinals’ Jacob Cole.