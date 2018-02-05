GIRLS BASKETBALL: PAC bragging rights at long last!

Wellington’s Alexis Lehmkuhl cuts down a piece of the net to celebrate the Dukes’ Patriot Athletic Conference championship victory. With the win over Lutheran West, the Dukes clinched at least a share of the PAC title.
Jalen Gibbs blocks the shot of Lutheran West’s Carleen Ellerbruch. Gibbs finished off the Longhorns with a game-winning pair of free-throws.
Alexis Lehmkuhl scores two points over Lutheran West’s Carleen Ellerbruch.
Lexi Wright brings the ball up past Lutheran West’s Paris Mather.
Hope Diermyer brings the ball upcourt under pressure by Lutheran West’s Larnae Vance.
Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
Jalen Gibbs knocked back a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter Saturday to cap a 57-56 squeaker and bring home the win for the Dukes. Her 19 points on the night also helped clinch Patriot Athletic Conference Stripes Division bragging rights — the first time in nearly three decades the girls have brought home the conference title. The Dukes fired off a 21-12 first quarter but the Longhorns flipped the script 21-7 in the second. The game remained neck-and-neck all the way to the buzzer. Alexis Lehmkuhl had 17 points for Wellington. Larnae Vance led the Lutheran West squad with 20 and had back-up from Abriana Rondin’s 16-point performance.
