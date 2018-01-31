BOYS BASKETBALL: Seeing Stars after 53-49 win

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

With a 53-49 victory over the Bucks on Jan. 30, the Wellington boys hoop stars moved into first place in the Patriot Athletic Conference Stars Division. A 17-5 first period gave the Dukes the lead they needed. Max Joppeck again led the team with a game high 23 points. Colton Schmidt and Noah Diermyer combined to put another 21 on the board for Wellington. Brock Brumfield led the Buckeye squad with 18 on the evening, followed in double digits by Carter Hudak with 12 points.

Wellington’s Ryan Whitaker gets his shot to fall past Buckeye’s Aaron Drew and Justin Canedy.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WellingtonBoysBBallVsBuckeye-3-of-6-.jpg Wellington’s Ryan Whitaker gets his shot to fall past Buckeye’s Aaron Drew and Justin Canedy.

Noah Diermyer gets to the basket to put two points on the board for the Dukes.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WellingtonBoysBBallVsBuckeye-4-of-6-.jpg Noah Diermyer gets to the basket to put two points on the board for the Dukes.

Colton Schmidt intercepts a Buckeye pass to start a fast break.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WellingtonBoysBBallVsBuckeye-5-of-6-.jpg Colton Schmidt intercepts a Buckeye pass to start a fast break.

The Dukes’ Maxwell Joppeck picks up two points with a shot over Buckeye’s Carter Hudak.