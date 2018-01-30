Posted on by

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lehmkuhl, Gibbs shut down Falcons


Firelands’ Peyton Phillips applies pressure to Wellington’s Jalen Gibbs.


Lexi Wright fires a jumper from the outside.


Alexis Lehmkuhl shows off her vertical, grabbing a rebound at Firelands.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes’ Alexis Lehmkuhl led all scorers with 14 points on Jan. 24 as Wellington laid down the law 52-16 over Firelands. Jalen Gibbs had 12 on the evening. Among the highlights of the game was a 14-0 second quarter; Wellington held the Falcons to just two points in the first half.

