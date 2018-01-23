GIRLS BASKETBALL: What a night for Lehmkuhl!

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Columbia was only allowed one double-digit quarter Tuesday as the Dukes girls clamped down for a 50-29 win in Patriot Athletic Conference play. And what a night it was for Alexis Lehmkuhl, who posted 20 points. Jalen Gibbs also had a banner game with 17. For the Raiders girls, Serena Goode had a team high nine points.

Erin Frenk takes the ball to the paint in Wellington’s overwhelming victory over Columbia.

The Dukes’ Hope Diermyer looks over her options while moving with the ball.

Alexis Lehmkuhl gets a layup against the Raiders.