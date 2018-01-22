Posted on by

BOYS BASKETBALL: Joppeck enjoys 26-point night


Wellington’s Maxwell Joppeck hits the three point shot in Friday’s big win over Black River.


Ryan Whitaker tries to pass the ball out of pressure from Black River’s Zachary Hawley and River Wheeler.


The Pirates’ Caleb Pohldruhi brings the ball upcourt under pressure from Joppeck.


Zachary Hawley tries to get past the Dukes’ Ben Bliss.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Max Joppeck hit 26 points Friday night as the Dukes lapped the Black River Pirates 73-34 in varsity basketball action. Colton Schmidt had 16 and Brandon Orozco put up 12 points, while Mason McClellan had nine. Black River was paralyzed, posting just 10 points in the second half.

