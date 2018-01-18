GIRLS BASKETBALL: Big blowout rallies the fans

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Alexis Lehmkuhl scored 13 points and Hope Diermyer and Jalen Gibbs chipped in 10 each on Jan. 17 as the Dukes girls sunk Black River 47-20. No Pirates player scored more than four in the Patriot Athletic Conference showdown.

Alexis Lehmkuhl greets the Wellington fifth and sixth grade basketball teams in attendance for the varsity game against Black River.

Jalen Gibbs scores two points on a fast break against Black River.

Black River’s Hannah Heath makes a move at Wellington.

Erica Benson gets to the basket for a Pirates layup ahead of Wellington’s Jalen Gibbs.