GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lehmkuhl, Gibbs lead blowout over Bucks

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

From the 16-2 first period on, there was little doubt the Dukes were going to crush it Jan. 10 when they met Buckeye. Wellington powerhouses Alexis Lehmkuhl and Jalen Gibbs combined for 31 points, as Hope Diermyer chipped in eight and Erin Frenk contributed seven. Lexi Wright rounded out the scoring with a trey for a 49-28 victory over the Bucks. Madison Gross and Grace Allen were the point-leaders for Buckeye with seven apiece.

Jalen Gibbs puts on a burst of speed and muscles up to the hoop for two of her 15 points against the Bucks.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WellingtonGirlsBBallVsBuckeye-1-of-5-.jpg Jalen Gibbs puts on a burst of speed and muscles up to the hoop for two of her 15 points against the Bucks.

Wellington’s Hope Diermyer intercepts a pass intended for Buckeye’s Coutney Keeler.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WellingtonGirlsBBallVsBuckeye-2-of-5-.jpg Wellington’s Hope Diermyer intercepts a pass intended for Buckeye’s Coutney Keeler.

Erin Frenk gets two points in the paint.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_WellingtonGirlsBBallVsBuckeye-3-of-5-.jpg Erin Frenk gets two points in the paint.

The Dukes’ Alexis Lehmkuhl gets past Buckeye’s Grace Allen for two points.