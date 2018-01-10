BOYS BASKETBALL: Up and down, but a 13-point win

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
A topsy-turvy game Jan. 9 versus the Columbia Raiders ended in Wellington’s favor. A slow start sent the boys into the second quarter trailing by six and into the half up three — but the Wellington leadership pulled together a masterful 19-9 third quarter that led to a 63-50 final. For the Raiders, Josh Borling led with 13 points. Noah Diermyer stepped up for the Dukes boys with a game high 17 points while Mason McClellan and Max Joppeck each rallied for 11 more. Colton Schmidt chipped in nine and Nathan Shelton had eight in the victory.
Brandon Orozco connects on a three point shot to up the Dukes’ score.
Noah Diermyer splits the Columbia defense for a pair of points.
Ryan Whitaker gets to the basket for two points against Columbia.