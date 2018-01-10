BOYS BASKETBALL: Up and down, but a 13-point win

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

A topsy-turvy game Jan. 9 versus the Columbia Raiders ended in Wellington’s favor. A slow start sent the boys into the second quarter trailing by six and into the half up three — but the Wellington leadership pulled together a masterful 19-9 third quarter that led to a 63-50 final. For the Raiders, Josh Borling led with 13 points. Noah Diermyer stepped up for the Dukes boys with a game high 17 points while Mason McClellan and Max Joppeck each rallied for 11 more. Colton Schmidt chipped in nine and Nathan Shelton had eight in the victory.