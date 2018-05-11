Thank you for fireworks funds

To the editor:

On Saturday, April 28, the Wellington Chamber of Commerce hosted a reverse raffle at the Wellington Eagles as a means of financing the upcoming Fourth of July fireworks celebration. This was a huge success and we owe many thanks to many people.

The Wellington Eagles provided a fantastic dinner and the help from the Eagles was overwhelming; likewise a huge thank you to Ayers Ratliff and Kip Pasadyn and individuals.

Many, many businesses and individuals in the area helped this project to come to fruition and we would like to thank them as follows: Beriswell Insurance, Fort’s Olde Town Tavern, Salon Image, Beta Sigma Phi, Helen Pruitt, Sons of American League 818, Bread ‘N Brew, Kari Coates/Healing Hands, Special Effects Printing, Brothers Chevrolet, KIA of Bedford, Spencer Tire, Burger King, Lucille Arnett/Massage Therapy, Taco Bell, Cleveland City Forge, “Mad Bomber” Fireworks, Touch of Glass, Domino’s Pizza, Marquis Graphics, Trent Insurance, Dr. Jack and Marsha Coates, Matus Winery, Wellington Country Inn, Edward Jones Investments, Mickey Mart, Wellington Dental, Elegant Design Motivational Plaques, Wellington Implement, E.L. Hatton Sales, North Coast Travel, Wellington Indoor Comfort, Farm & Home Hardware, Pizza House, Wellington Mobile Home Park, Farmer’s Savings Bank, Platinum Petal, Wellington Schools, Findley State Park, Poppy Popcorn, Whirlaway Corp., Forest City Technologies, and Yellow Farm House Boutique.

We want to thank all of you for attending and spending. Funds raised go directly to the fireworks fund and we hope to see you at the July 3 fireworks display.

Again, thank you from the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Chairpeople

Jack Coates

Laura Braddock