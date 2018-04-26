Thank you to donors

To the editor:

The Wellington Band Boosters would like to thank the following individuals and businesses who contributed to our Spring Basket Fundraiser: Wellington Athletic Boosters, Donna Martin, Judy DeVoe, KAB Services LLC, Platinum Petal, Dr. Jack and Marsha Coates, Amy’s Hallmark, Trent Insurance , Wellington fire department, Wellington Indoor Comfort, Firefighters Credit Union, Gerry Askew, Farmer’s Savings, Salon Image, Maureen Enderby, Brett Murner, Ed Weber, Domino’s Pizza, American Legion Spirit of ‘76 Post 8, Dave’s Cosmic Subs, Wellington Party Center, Wellington Subway, Dianna Horvath, Kim’s Embroidery, Taco Bell, Burger King, David Barker, Carrie Hitchcock, and Mike Sunderman-Edward Jones.

We appreciate everyone’s support!

Antoinette Novotny

WHS Band Director