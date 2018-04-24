Family appreciates your support

To the editor:

The Faragher family would like to thank everyone that made the 2nd Annual Pam Faragher Memorial Scholarship Dinner to provide scholarships to the Culinary Academy at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School. The dinner was held on March 14 at the JVS and was prepared by students and alumni of the academy.

Pam passed in January 2017 and was very active with the Culinary Academy at the JVS and with chef Tim Michitsch (head chef and instructor at LCJVS). A memorial scholarship fund was established in her name and the first benefit dinner was held in May 2017. Approximately $30,000 was raised in the first year.

Special thanks go out to chef Tim, alumni, faculty of the JVS, and students of the Culinary Academy that did an excellent job helping to make this dinner a success. The alumni of the JVS not only help prepare a six-course meal but got all of the food and items needed for the meal donated from their suppliers and employers as well as local vendors. It was also a great learning event for the students of the academy working with these alumni and seeing how successful they were after graduating.

The Faragher family also wants to thank all of our friends, relatives, and many other people that Pam touched in her life for helping to raise the money for the scholarship. Thanks also go out to family and friends that donated time and auction items to help make the event even more special.

I want to thank my mom Carol and sister Kim Boian for all their time and energy they put working with the academy and help carry on Pam’s wishes for having a scholarship fund.

We continue to raise more money so more scholarships can be awarded to seniors at the academy. All donations are greatly appreciated. Please forward to The Pam Faragher Scholarship Memorial Fund, Lorain County JVS Educational Foundation, c/o Financial Clerk, 15181 State Route 58 South, Oberlin, OH 44074.

Doug Faragher