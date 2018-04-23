Volunteers responsible for tax season success

To the editor:

On behalf of the AARP Tax Aide Program, we wish to thank all of the newspapers who helped to make this a very successful tax year. You all know that without your cooperation we could not make this such a great venue for people to use. We have no budget to advertise this program so we count on you to get the good news to everyone.

We have 11 sites in the Lorain County area. All of our sites were extremely busy with people anxious to complete their federal, state and school district taxes in a timely fashion. We are a free service to seniors, low to moderate income families and singles. Our program is entirely run by volunteers just wishing to serve the underserved who can take advantage of our service.

We are extremely fortunate to have volunteers at our libraries, senior centers and town halls who take all the phone calls from constituents trying to make an appointment to come in at their location. They not only take the phone calls they also provide a space for us to accomplish this task. They, like you, make this program the success that it is. Thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts.

Sheila Holmes

Wellington Local Coordinator