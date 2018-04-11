Mental health renewal deserves your vote

To the editor:

I am writing to encourage the people of Lorain County to continue their support of mental health services in the schools by voting for Issue 4 for mental health on the May 8 ballot.

The Lorain County Board of Mental Health has provided the Wellington Schools with counselors, has provided classroom-based “Coping with Stress” sessions for our freshmen and sophomores, and is supporting the Olweus Anti-Bullying Program for the entire district.

Without these services, we would not be able to meet and service the mental health needs of our students.

Having the support of the LCBMH has been a huge benefit and asset for our schools. They serve every school district in Lorain County. The LCBMH has always done a great job supporting and helping Wellington High School in our time of need.

I am not quite sure how we would have gotten through some of the tough times we have experienced without the LCBMH. I am so grateful for everything the LCBMH has done for my staff and students!

Please support Issue 4 because it supports our students. Issue 4 won’t raise taxes but it will continue to help children and families and our school communities.

I am one of many supporters who are speaking out in favor of Issue 4. Please take a look at the powerful words from other educators, health care professionals, law enforcement officers, and civic leaders who believe in the work of the LCBMH by visiting www.votefor4.com.

Tina Drake

Wellington High School Principal