Bailiff backing Swenski

To the editor:

In the upcoming primary for the domestic relations judge seat, I am writing this letter to express my support for the current judge, Lisa Swenski.

I have had the pleasure of knowing and working alongside judge Lisa Swenski as her bailiff for the past few years and I am proud to be a part of her court. She operates with the highest standards of integrity and fairness and takes the time to listen to everyone that comes before her. Judge Swenski’s courtroom is an example of how to administer justice, especially considering the complex and emotional cases that we see every day. The bulk of the cases we review are domestic cases involving the families of Lorain County’s best people under the worst circumstances, and judge Swenski rules with consistency, compassion, and efficiency.

This is not the time for on-the-job-training, nor is this an entry level position. We need an experienced domestic relations judge fighting for Lorain County families. Please join me and vote judge Swenski on Tues. May 8.

Duane D. Anderson Sr.