In support of Swenski’s re-election

To the editor:

I recommend the re-election of judge Lisa Swenski for domestic relations judge. Judge Swenski runs the Juvenile Mental Health Court, helping those court-involved children deal with their underlying mental health problems and function in society. She is uniquely qualified for this job, as she has been a litigant, a guardian ad litem through Voices for Children, a lawyer appearing before the court, a magistrate for the domestic relations and juvenile courts, and a judge. The experiences and ability that she brings to the bench have made her a strong judge.

My father, Robert Brosky, taught me when I was a very young man an important lesson. He taught me that if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. On May 8, vote to re-elect judge Lisa Swenski.

Michael Brosky