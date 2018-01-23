It has been an honor

To the editor:

I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the residents of the village of Wellington for electing me twice and allowing me to serve as their village council member for the past eight years. It was truly an honor and a privilege. The decision not to seek reelection this past November was bittersweet.

I continue to serve on the planning commission until such time as I relocate outside of the village to build a retirement home and it is my pleasure to serve in this capacity.

Sandy Denes