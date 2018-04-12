Could you pass the test?

The least difficult step an immigrant must take to become a naturalized United States citizen is to show a baseline knowledge of our history, government, and principles.

But would you be able to pass the test?

Chances are good — the national pass rate is 91 percent, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reports. The test has 100 civics questions; during an interview, potential citizens are asked 10 of them (they have to answer at least six correctly).

Make your high school teachers proud! Ace these practice questions, taken straight from the test:

1) What did the Declaration of Independence do?

a) Declared our independence from Great Britain

b) Freed the slaves

c) Gave women the right to vote

d) Declared our independence from France

2) When must all men register for the Selective Service?

a) At age 16

b) At any age

c) Between 18 and 26

d) Men do not have to register

3) What are two ways that Americans can participate in their democracy?

a) Write to a newspaper and call senators and representatives

b) Give an elected official your opinion on an issue and join a community group

c) Vote and join a civic group

d) All of these answers

4) We elect a U.S. representative for how many years?

a) Six

b) Two

c) Eight

d) Four

5) What territory did the United States buy from France in 1803?

a) Hawaii

b) Alaska

c) Quebec

d) The Louisiana Territory

6) Who was the president during the Great Depression and World War II?

a) Harry Truman

b) Calvin Coolidge

c) Herbert Hoover

d) Franklin Roosevelt

7) Who makes federal laws?

a) The president

b) The states

c) Congress

d) The Supreme Court

8) What did Susan B. Anthony do?

a) Fought for women’s rights

b) The first woman elected to the House of Representatives

c) Founded the Red Cross

d) Made the first flag of the United States

9) Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states?

a) Make treaties

b) Coin or print money

c) Provide schooling and education

d) Create an army

10) How many amendments does the Constitution have?

a) 21

b) 10

c) 23

d) 27

11) Name one U.S. territory.

a) Cayman Islands

b) Guam

c) Haiti

d) Bermuda

12) How many U.S. senators are there?

a) 50

b) 100

c) 200

d) 435

13) How many justices are there on the Supreme Court?

a) 6

b) 5

c) 9

d) 12

14) Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?

a) George Washington

b) Thomas Jefferson

c) Abraham Lincoln

d) Franklin Roosevelt

15) During the Cold War, what was the main concern of the United States?

a) Unemployment

b) Hunger

c) Communism

d) National Parks

Answers: 1) a, 2) c, 3) d, 4) b, 5) d, 6) d, 7) c, 8) a, 9) c, 10) d, 11) b, 12) b, 13) c, 14) b, 15) c