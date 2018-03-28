Let’s agree to eat healthier

We all need to stop eating junk food so much. I know I feel so much better when I lose weight, especially my knees. They don’t ache as much — carrying all that extra weight does a job on them!

I love salads. I like to put everything in mine, like broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, and hard boiled eggs. When making a salad, be sure to use either romaine, bibb, or spinach as they last longer. (Lettuce turns brown to soon.) I make spinach salad with strawberries, feta cheese, and glazed pecans with raspberry walnut vinaigrette. I put red onions in mine!

Back in my childhood days, you didn’t see a lot of overweight people. One reason was we didn’t have McDonald’s, Burger King, and other fast food places. None of my family members were overweight. We ate three meals a day and no junk food.

I’m hungry for macaroni and pasta salad. I can live on them alone or use them as sides during grilling season.

The smell of the flowers when the wind is blowing is quite nice, but the smell of someone grilling is so much better. I may buy a little charcoal grill since meat tastes so much better when flame-grilled. Grilling can be healthy, especially when you do the vegetables.

Until next time, enjoy these healthy recipes!

Broccoli Cauliflower Salad

• 1 medium head of cauliflower, broken into florets

• 1 medium bunch broccoli, cut into florets

• 2 cups seedless red grapes

• 6 green onions with tops, sliced

• 2 cups (8 oz.) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

• 2 cups mayonnaise

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 tbsp. sugar

• 2 tbsp. cider vinegar

• 1/2 pound slide bacon, cooked and crumbled

• Leaf lettuce

In a large bowl, combine the cauliflower, broccoli, grapes, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Combine the mayo, Parmesan cheese, sugar, and vinegar. Pour over vegetable mixture and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours. Just before serving, stir in bacon. Transfer to a lettuce-lined bowl. Garnish with grapes if desired.

Cauliflower Spinach Salad

• 2 cups cauliflower florets

• 1 can (11 oz.) mandarin oranges, well drained

• 1/4 cup chopped green peppers

• 2 large radishes, sliced

• 4 cups torn fresh spinach

• 1 can (5 oz.) evaporated milk

• 1/3 cup orange juice concentrate

In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Pour milk in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in orange juice. Drizzle over salad and toss to coat. Refrigerate leftovers.

Strawberry Salsa

• 1 pint strawberries, diced

• 4 plum tomatoes, seeded and diced

• 1 small red onion, diced

• 1 medium jalapeno pepper, minced

• Juice of a lime

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

In a bowl, combine strawberries, tomatoes, onion, and peppers. Stir in lime juice, garlic, and oil. Cover and refrigerate for two hours.

Crab Toasts

• 1 can cream of celery soup (look for the kind with sauteed onion and garlic condensed soup, if available)

• 12 oz. crab meat, flaked

• 1/4 cup chopped celery

• 1/4 cup sliced green onions

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• 1/2 tsp. salt (optional)

• 1/8 tsp. grated lemon peel

• 1 French bread baguette

• 1/3 cup fat free shredded Parmesan cheese

• Paprika

In a medium bowl, combine soup, crab meat, celery, onions, lemon juice, salt, and lemon peel. Mix well. Cut baguette diagonally into half-inch slices. Arrange slices on two cookie sheets; broil five inches from heat for two minutes or until toasted, turning once. Spread 1 tbsp. crab mixture on each baguette slice. Top with Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with paprika. Broil five inches from heat for two minutes or until lightly browned.

Monday Night Pork and Beans

• 1/2 cup sliced onion

• 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

• 2 minced cloves garlic

• 1 can tomato with garden herbs condensed soup

• 1 (15 oz.) can white beans, rinsed and drained

• 10 oz. pork tenderloin, trimmed and cubed

• 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

In a large saucepan (sprayed with cooking spray), saute onions, peppers, and garlic until tender. Add soup, beans, pork, brown sugar, and seasonings. Cover and simmer one hour.

Note: Alternately, this could be baked at 350 degrees for one hour in a casserole dish.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.