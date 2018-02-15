Three pleasing pie recipes

Making breadsticks is quite easy — just buy some frozen bread dough from your local supermarket, thaw, and roll a small amount into long sticks, then bake them. You’ll brush melted butter or margarine with garlic salt mixed in it over all the bread sticks, then sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over all.

When you are making a good salad, just use bibb, romaine, or spinach. They hold up better as lettuce turns brown too soon. I love a good salad and put lots of veggies in mine.

I’m putting some pie recipes in this column because they are my favorite dessert. I previously wrote about how to make a perfect crust, but you can always buy an already-made crust in the dairy case at your grocery store. It’s quicker and easier than making your own.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Heavenly Cherry Pie

• 1 1/2 cups chocolate wafer crumbs (about 25 wafers)

• 1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted

• 1 (21 oz.) can cherry pie filling

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1 envelope unflavored gelatin

• 1 cup water

• 1/2 of 6 oz. package white chocolate baking squares (3 squares)

• 3 egg yolks

• 1 1/4 cups whipping cream

• 2 tbsp. coffee liqueur or strong coffee

• Whipped cream (optional)

Lightly butter a nine-inch pie plate. In a mixing bowl, combine wafer crumbs and melted butter. Press mixture evenly onto the bottom and sides of pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for eight minutes. Cool. Spread one cup of cherry pie filling in bottom of crust. Set aside. Cover and refrigerate the remaining pie filling. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar and gelatin. Add water and white chocolate squares. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture boils, chocolate melts, and gelatin dissolves. Remove from heat. In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks. Stir in 3/4 cup of the hot gelatin mixture. Stir until combined. Return all to saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture bubbles. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Cover and chill about 45 minutes or until mixture is the consistence of unbeaten egg whites, stirring occasionally. In a chilled bowl, beat the 1 1/4 cup whipping cream and the liqueur or coffee with mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream mixture into gelatin mixture. Spoon into crust. Cover. Chill for four hours or overnight.

To serve, spoon remaining pie filling evenly over pie. Garnish with remaining cream and chocolate curls or leaves.

Sour Cream and Raisin Pie

• 1 (16 oz.) carton dairy sour cream

• 1 1/2 cups sugar

• 3 tbsp. flour

• 3 egg yolks

• 1 cup raisins

• 3 egg whites

• 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1 baked 9-inch pie shell

In a heavy medium saucepan, stir together the sour cream, 1 1/2 cups sugar, flour, egg yolks, and raisins. Cook, stirring constantly over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Keep warm. Pour warm filling into a baked pie shell.

Make meringue: Place egg whites and cream of tartar in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tbsp. at a time, beating on high speed about four minutes or until mixture forms stiff glossy peaks. Spread meringue over filling.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove and cool on wire rack for one hour. Chill three to four hours before serving. Cover for longer storage.

Caramel Apple Pie

Filling:

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup flour

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Add 6 cups peeled and coarsely chopped Jonathon apples and toss to coat. Transfer to pastry-lined pie plate. Combine 2 tbsp. of the caramel-apple dip and 2 tbsp. milk. Drizzle over apples. In a bowl, combine 1 cup flour and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over filling. Cover edge of pie with foil to prevent over-browning. Place on cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove foil; bake 25 to 30 minutes more or until golden. Cool 10 minutes. Drizzle remaining caramel dip over top. Cook pie on wire rack.

Crust: In a bowl, cut 1/3 cup butter into 1 1/4 cup flour with pastry blender until pieces are all the size of peas. Sprinkle 1 tbsp. milk over part of the mixture. Gently toss with a fork. Repeat, moistening the dough using 3 tbsp. milk (1 tbsp. at a time) until all the dough is moistened. Shape into a ball. Prepare dough by rolling out into a circle (12 inches) with a rolling pin. Lay in 9-inch pie pan. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond the edge of pie pan. Fold under pastry. Crimp, don’t prick the pastry.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.