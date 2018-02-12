Of Marion, reunions, and Valentines

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about my brother Marion, who passed away. He was an over-the-road truck driver. I always wanted to ride along with him when he had to go out west but I never got the chance.

I remember when we would go on vacation to this place at Lake White by Waverly, Ohio. When we were young, we girls would wave to the many truckers that we would pass on Interstate 77. My parents would tell us to stop “flirting” with them. We would go on vacation to the same place every summer. We sure enjoyed ourselves. We had a lot of relatives who lived around that area and we’d hold our family reunions there.

They were good cooks also. My one cousin made delicious chicken and dumplings, as well as beef and dumplings. Southern people always serve cornbread with their meals. Someone would even bring some to our reunions.

The last time I saw my brother was at our reunion we held at our rec park in Wellington.

Valentines Day is here — as I have said in my columns before, make your loved one a home cooked special dinner with candle lights, soft music, and no children , if you have any. Give their grandparents the pleasure of caring for them overnight. It’s better than going out. You can grill steaks, put baked potatoes in your microwave, and a toss a simple salad or even buttered asparagus or broccoli. You can even order take out so you don’t have to cook.

Romance means being alone with the one you love. You don’t want to be around a bunch of people. Gifts should be perfume, candy, or jewelry. Nothing for the home. Even better is going away for the weekend at a nice motel with a pool, sauna, and even a whirlpool tub in your room and a bottle of good wine to serve with your special meal. What a wonderful evening that would be!

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Marinated Steak

• 4 beef sirloin steaks

• 1 cup beer

• 1 tbsp. packed dark brown sugar

• 1 tsp. seasoned salt

• 1/2 tsp. peppermint

• 1/2 tsp. onion powder

• 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Place steaks in a shallow pan. Pour the beer over and marinate for an hour in the refrigerator. Remove the steaks from the beer. Combine the dry ingredients and rub over the steaks. Let rest for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill the steaks to the desired degree of doneness.

Note: For best results, let steaks marinate in the dry ingredients overnight in the fridge. Any kind of steak can be used.

Oven Roasted Potatoes

• 2 medium baking potatoes

• 1 medium green bell pepper

• 1 medium red bell peppermint

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. peppermint

• 1 tsp. minced garlic

• 1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. chopped fresh parsley

• 1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel potatoes and cut into half-inch cubes. Core and seed the green and red peppers and cut into half-inch cubes. Set aside. Mix the olive oil, rosemary, salt, pepper, and garlic in small bowl. In a small baking pan, toss the potatoes and peppers with the oil and rosemary mixture. Bake for 10 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender. Sprinkle the potatoes with the parsley and Romano cheese. Use leftover baked or steamed potatoes and frozen peppers if desired.

Fettuccine Alfredo

• 1 lb. fettuccine

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1/2 cup each grated Romano and Parmesan cheese

• 6 jumbo egg yolks

• Salt and cracked pepper

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp. parsley flakes

Cook the fettuccine according to the package directions. Heat the milk and cream in a large, heavy saucepan until the mixture comes to a simmer. Slowly whisk in the cheeses and them remove from the heat. Place egg yolks in a bowl and slowly whisk in a portion of the hot milk and cream mixture. Slowly pour the egg yolk mixture back into the milk and cream mixture in the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Add the cooked fettuccine to the saucepan. Sprinkle in the garlic powder and stir until the sauce thickens to the desired consistency. Sprinkle with the parsley. Serve immediately.

Chewy Macaroons

• 5 1/3 cups flaked coconut

• 1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

• 2 tsp. vanilla extract

In a bowl, combine all ingredients. Drop two inches apart onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. With a spatula dipped in water, immediately remove to wire racks to cool.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.