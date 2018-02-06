John Glenn and Ohio history

The Ohio History Connection plays a key role in protecting, maintaining, and educating the public on the history of our great state, from artifact displays to recognition of our hometown heroes. As a part of the organization, it oversees 58 historic sites and museums located in 40 counties across Ohio.

This week, the Ohio House voted to add another historic site to the list, which would commemorate one of the greatest Ohioans, Sen. John Glenn.

Sen. Glenn has always been one of my biggest role models and mentors, and I had the privilege to get to know him and his wife Annie quite well. For two individuals who have given so much back to their community and to this country, they have been remarkably kind, humble, and selfless.

As the first American to orbit the Earth and a United States senator who served Ohio for 25 years, Glenn has left a legacy that should be forever fixed in Ohio’s history.

That’s why I was proud to joint sponsor House Bill 279 with Rep. Brian Hill, which would designate Sen. Glenn’s childhood home as a state historic site through the Ohio History Connection. The home, located in New Concord within Rep. Hill’s district, is known as the John and Annie Glenn Museum.

By making this designation, we can ensure that future generations will have the opportunity to learn about John and Annie Glenn, two incredible Ohioans.

The museum, open from May to October, allows the public to enjoy memorabilia and artifacts linked to the life and accomplishments of Sen. Glenn. With a single visit, you can learn about Glenn’s military, political, and space careers and all of the notable contributions he made to American society.

Additionally, the museum offers an overall educational experience with a living history tour that allows you to experience life during the Great Depression or World War II.

It is so important to remember and reflect upon our history — the stories of our collective upbringing — for without it, we could not understand from where we have come in order to better know where we are going.

House Bill 279 champions that cause by embedding Sen. John Glenn, his home, marriage, and life, into the fabric of Ohio’s history forever.

Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) is the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

