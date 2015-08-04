Thanks for Cheese Festival support

To the editor:

I really appreciate all of the great coverage the Wellington Enterprise printed for the 2015 Heritage Cheese Festival. It was a challenging feat since I just started my position as the Main Street Wellington director on May 26. Of course, I didn’t accomplish this task alone, which is why I am very thankful for so many volunteers and presenters who helped coordinate the events, music, and vendors. Main Street Wellington and I are especially grateful to our generous sponsors, which are all listed at www.mainstreetwellington.org I hope you will take a look and in turn support these businesses. Needless to say, I have close to 100 thank you cards to write!

More importantly, I’m so happy to be back in my hometown because I see old friends and meet new friends everywhere I go. I feel partly nostalgic but also a sense of responsibility to improve our services to the businesses and the community. We have a lot of fantastic businesses in Wellington and it’s time we show them off! I have a lot of exciting community events and business networking sessions planned and hope more people consider volunteering or applying for membership to grow their knowledge and help me do good in the community.

And for everyone who braved the scorching heat to attend the Heritage Cheese Festival, I thank you. Please take a moment to take a 10-question survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GJZ9ZBZ that asks for feedback on the 2015 festival and takes suggestions for future festivals.

Jenny Arntz

Main Street Wellington Director