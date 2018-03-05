POLICE REPORTS

• Feb. 17 at 10:36 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Certified Gas on West Herrick Avenue in regard to an intoxicated male.

• Feb. 25 at 8:01 p.m.: A woman said her daughter took her vehicle without permission and refused to return it. Contacted by police, the suspect returned the vehicle.

• Feb. 28 at 11:10 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic violence complaint on Pleasant Street. Charges are pending an investigation. A police report said one person was arrested on a warrant but did not specify whom.