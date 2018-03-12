Full STEAM ahead!

Students from Wellington put their coding and math skills on display March 8 in the Educational Service Center of Lorain County’s annual STEAM competition.

More than 300 fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-graders from nine school districts took part in 24 Challenge events and navigated Sphero robots through geometric golf courses drawn up across the lobby floor of Lorain County Community College’s Spitzer Conferencing Center.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and design, and math.

Isabella Watters, a fifth-grader at Wellington’s McCormick Middle School, encouraged those intimidated by the thought of coding to give it a chance.

“After winter break this year, we started having a coding class with Sphero and it was pretty cool,” she said. “You can always start off with easy coding and slowly work your way up. It’s really fun and enjoyable. Just doing math in general is going to help you a lot at places like the grocery store, at school, pretty much anywhere.”

Students in 20 countries have played the 24 Challenge since it was introduced in 1988. Participants are tasked with using four numbers on a card, which they can add, subtract, multiply, or divide, to eventually amount to 24.

ESC gifted supervisor Mark Millar said while the event is technically a competition, the ultimate goal is to help kids improve their base understanding of mathematics.

“This is really getting them in to coding and 21st century learning,” he said. “The teachers have embraced it, coming in before and after school as well as working with kids on their own during lunchtime. Kids latch on to that. That leads to engineering careers or any number of job possibilities.”

Isabella Watters, a fifth-grader from McCormick Middle School, takes the 24 Challenge. McCormick Middle School fifth-graders are all smiles after competition. Students from McCormick Middle School in Wellington plan their Sphero strategy.

