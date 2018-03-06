Wright wrestles his way to state

All good things come to an end — and for Wellington High School wrestler Mason Wright, things have been very good.

The three-time Patriot Athletic Conference champion is set to become the 50th and final state qualifier in the 46-year career of Dukes coach John Sedlick, who intends to retire at the end of wrestling season.

For Wright, the accomplishment also marks what will likely be his final wrestling meet as he has committed to play baseball and stick to one sport at Mount Union University next year.

“I’m glad it’s Mason for this last run,” Sedlick said. “He’s just an all-around good kid and has worked for every ounce of success he’s had. He’s had a mindset from the moment he got to this school that he wanted to be the best.”

Sedlick has coached 31 state placers and six state champions at WHS, including his son, Scott, who won a state crown in 1992.

Wright shared bittersweet sentiments as he prepares to close the book on what’s been a significant part of his life since taking up wrestling as a child.

“It feels pretty good and I’m happy coach gets to end on 50,” he said. “He’s helped me so much. I’ve never been the biggest or strongest wrestler and I’ve had to rely on the technique that coach Sedlick has taught me. A lot of the stuff I do depends on being technically sound.”

State tournament action takes place Thursday through Saturday at Columbus’ Jerome Schottenstein Center. With two victories, Wright will become Sedlick’s 32nd state placer and also tie the WHS career win record of 145.

“Setting that record and being (Sedlick’s) last placer would be awesome,” Wright said. “Thinking of this as my last meet is a good and bad feeling: Good because all of the work and stress of it is over but bad because I’ve done it my entire life. The conditioning from wrestling has made me better at every sport I play.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter. Jason Hawk contributed to this report.

Mason Wright is the final state qualifier in the 46-year career of WHS wrestling coach John Sedlick. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/03/web1_wrightsedlick.jpg Mason Wright is the final state qualifier in the 46-year career of WHS wrestling coach John Sedlick. Courtesy photo

Three-time PAC champ becomes Sedlick’s 50th state qualifier