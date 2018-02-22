New lighting approved for WHS football field

Dukes football games will be a great deal brighter this fall.

The purchase of four new LED light poles and further architectural planning at Wellington High School’s Dickson Street stadium were approved Feb. 20 by the board of education.

New lights will cost the district up to $252,300 and be provided by Tipp City-based Energy Optimizers USA. That price could drop, however, depending on the costs of removing light poles currently standing at the Dukes’ field.

Then Design Architecture of Willoughby will be paid up to $10,000 to plan the layout of all additions at the revamped site. TDA is the same firm the board tabbed last year to draw up a four-phase plan to install a new field, lights, bleachers, and six-lane running track.

TDA will also offer advice on possible irrigation changes for the football field and whether renovation or a complete rebuild of the stadium’s field house is the best option.

The district’s first choice is to pay for the new lighting up front, but will also look into options available through Iowa-based Musco Financing, which specializes in helping school districts and municipalities establish payment plans for large projects, according to superintendent Ed Weber.

School board member Penny McClaflin asked whether paying for the lights without financing would be the best option in order to avoid interest.

“That’d be nice but we have too many other projects to worry about right now,” said fellow board member Daniel Rosecrans. “There are too many roofs and parking lots that need repaired and resurfaced to make that kind of financial commitment.”

Weber echoed Rosecrans’ sentiments, saying the final decision on financing the project will depend on ongoing needs in the district.

“If we uncover other significant improvements we have to address immediately, we’ll need to peel back on some of the immediate cost of these lights,” he said. “We’re also going to see savings through energy efficiency with the LED lights. Financing, if we go that way, would be provided at minimal interest and leave us room to do other things we need to do.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

School board members discuss payment options for new LED lights the district is purchasing for Wellington High School’s football field on Dickson Street. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/02/web1_IMG_3964.jpg School board members discuss payment options for new LED lights the district is purchasing for Wellington High School’s football field on Dickson Street. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise