WHS students of the month speak out

Maddie Soboslai

Sophomore

“I always try to talk to people, especially making them laugh to relieve stress. Stress is a killer. Being able to communicate and talk about your problems is so important. It’s helped me stay focused. Imagine yourself going to high school again, but adjusting to the modern culture we deal with. What parents don’t understand is how much things have changed with how we interact. It all accumulates into more stress. Any time I can help someone with that I want to.”