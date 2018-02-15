WHS students of the month speak out

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
January’s students of the month at Wellington High School sat down with the Enterprise on Feb. 14 to talk about what earned them special recognition. Traits that stood out to principal Tina Drake included empathy, politeness, promoting equality, and putting the well-being of others before their own.
Skyler Mitchell
Freshman
“No one wants to take the initiative and start a conversation, so I do it myself sometimes. I like to make people feel like they’re part of the conversation. As a freshman, don’t forget about your old friends from junior high but don’t be afraid to make new ones. It’s good to help someone you don’t know and find a way to make them laugh.”
Maddie Soboslai
Sophomore
“I always try to talk to people, especially making them laugh to relieve stress. Stress is a killer. Being able to communicate and talk about your problems is so important. It’s helped me stay focused. Imagine yourself going to high school again, but adjusting to the modern culture we deal with. What parents don’t understand is how much things have changed with how we interact. It all accumulates into more stress. Any time I can help someone with that I want to.”
Devyn Kranes
Junior “When others are being picked on or ganged up on by more popular students, I cut in and try to put a stop to it. When I was younger, I got picked on a lot. I wasn’t who many consider a normal kid. I didn’t have a lot of friends and wasn’t popular. Whenever I see someone picking on someone else, I want to be the person I needed when I was in that situation.”
Ezra Ohly
Senior
“The Friends of Rachel Club has been going fantastic. We update our showcase monthly and that is always a joy. Right now, it’s very personalized with students writing down what the word ‘respect’ means to them. One thing I remember when working with others or being a leader is putting my feelings aside. I’m there for the job and the position I was given. I’m there to help.”