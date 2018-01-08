Bogan sworn in as new councilman

William Bogan was sworn in Jan. 2 as a Wellington village councilman, taking the seat previously occupied by Sandy Denes.

The former Wellington school board member and current engineering teacher at Lorain High School thanked voters for support at the polls.

He earned just over 21 percent of votes in the November race, edging businessman Stephen Boham for the third and final open council seat.

“It was an interesting feeling to finally be up at the table,” Bogan said after his first meeting. “I didn’t want to act like I’d been there for 20 years but I also didn’t want to sit back and be quiet. I was elected to do something. As a rookie, you have to assert yourself. I look forward to this. It’s going to be a very good thing.”

His message to Wellington residents: “I like to listen so please talk to me. I hope I can serve you the way that you envisioned when you voted for me.”

Councilmen Gene Hartman and Keith Rowland were also sworn in after earning another term. Hartman was named council president for 2018.

Bogan added he looks forward to the development of a new park at the former McCormick Middle School site on Dickson Street and supports recent changes to Wellington’s utility rate structure.

For water service, the rate structure mandates a $2 monthly fixed rate for 5/8-inch meters within village corporation limits, $3 for 3/4-inch meters, $5 for one-inch meters, and $10 for 1.5-inch meters. For meters outside those limits, 5/8-inch will earn a $3 charge, 3/4-inch gets $4.50, one-inch will cost $7.50, and 1.5-inch $15.

Usage rates per gallon will increase by five percent in 2018 and 2019 and another 3.5 percent in 2020.

Residents currently pay $7.75 for every 1,000 gallons of water used and a flat rate of $3.50 per month for storm sewer amenities.

That storm sewer rate will also increase to $6 per month. However, that rate can rise if a property contains more than 2,900 square feet of structures such as roofs and pavement that cause water runoff.

“For years, the general fund has been covering the cost of utilities,” Bogan said. “Now I’m glad to see we’ve moved in a direction where utilities are taking care of themselves. What the fixed rates do is cover costs that are consistent. You have to maintain the water and sewer system. That’s a constant. It doesn’t matter how much water is being used. We all have a responsibility to make sure the infrastructure is in place and works.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

New Wellington village councilman William Bogan is sworn in Jan. 2 by mayor Hans Schneider. He takes over the seat formerly occupied by Sandy Denes, who chose to not seek reelection. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_IMG_3410.jpg New Wellington village councilman William Bogan is sworn in Jan. 2 by mayor Hans Schneider. He takes over the seat formerly occupied by Sandy Denes, who chose to not seek reelection. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise Gene Hartman is sworn in after being named village council president. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_IMG_3414.jpg Gene Hartman is sworn in after being named village council president. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise Keith Rowland takes the oath for his first full term on council. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_IMG_3417.jpg Keith Rowland takes the oath for his first full term on council. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise