POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 26 at 10:01 a.m.: A harassment complaint was filed on Greenview Court.

• Dec. 29 at 1:53 p.m.: A wallet containing $175 was reported stolen from a vehicle.

• Dec. 29 at 6:05 p.m.: Chelsea Bing, 43, of Medina, was charged with petty theft stemming from an alleged shoplifting incident at Apple’s Market on East Herrick Avenue.

• Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was found in a police cruiser. It had been shoved behind the rear seat of the vehicle.

