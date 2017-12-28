Inner Circle to reopen after outpouring

Inner Circle Personal Fitness will stay open in Wellington after all.

The gym opened in 2010 but shuttered its doors at the end of November. Owner Joe Bockmore said increased overhead costs were a main contributor to the decision.

But after an overwhelming show of support from members and employees as well as some new cost-cutting measures, Inner Circle will reopen Jan. 17 in its original location, 640 South Main St.

An open house will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 6, when members can hear plans for the future and offer their own ideas, Bockmore said.

“We explored a bunch of different options,” he said. “Basically, our members wouldn’t let us close. The support this community has shown us is truly awesome. We sat down with some consultants to really study what we have going on and a way has been figured out to make it work.”

A cost-cutting initiative is already giving members access to the building even if no employees are present. Hours of operation will still go from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. but a move to 24-hour access could happen in the future.

“We have the opportunity to do it,” Bockmore said. “The system would allow us to but we’re just going to see how things go with regular hours at first. If we see a need for 24 hours, we could do it. The cards for members will have time limits for when they work.”

Financial aid was offered by members and employees said they’d work for free when they learned the gym was closing.

While Inner Circle Sports Performance in Elyria will also remain open, Bockmore said additional help has been brought in there so he can spend more time at the Wellington location.

“I found a way to make it work myself so I didn’t accept anything,” he said. “These people are just amazing. It was like they were losing their family. They wanted to go and help me get supplies. Just knowing it meant that much to them really motivated me to keep things going here, to get the help and guidance I needed.”

Members of Inner Circle Personal Fitness celebrate news the gym will reopen its doors to the public in January. In November, doors were closed as overhead costs took a toll. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/12/web1_gym.jpg Members of Inner Circle Personal Fitness celebrate news the gym will reopen its doors to the public in January. In November, doors were closed as overhead costs took a toll. Courtesy photo