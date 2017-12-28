Thank you, thank you, thank you

Canned goods and toiletries were stacked in towers on our office counters this past month for our Genesis House holiday drive. We thank you for your donations!

“Meet the Need, Read!” has given us a peek into the holiday magic within each of our readers. Each time you delivered nonperishable items to our newspaper office, you helped give a little comfort to survivors of domestic abuse.

Shelter manager Lynne Rose was grateful when she saw our overstuffed car. Donations around the holidays are plentiful and can last six months to a year in their supply, she said. Pillows, towels, and twin-sized bed blankets are donations she wishes she saw more often.

The Genesis House provides safe harbor to local survivors of nightmarish abuse and helps them get back on their feet. The nonprofit provides shelter, advocacy, education, counseling, and support for growth and change.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, get help by calling 440-244-1853 or 440-323-3400. The 24-hour crisis hotline offers support to victims who want to discuss their situation, even if you want to stay anonymous.

The Amherst News-Times, Oberlin News-Tribune, and Wellington Enterprise would also like to thank Subway for joining the cause and collecting for the Genesis House at its Oberlin, Wellington, and LaGrange locations.