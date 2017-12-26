POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 9 at 5:45 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible domestic dispute on Courtland Street.

• Dec. 17 at 5:21 p.m.: A fraud complaint was lodged.

• Dec. 18 at 5:04 p.m.: A theft was reported at Dollar General. Bobbie Jo Ford, 35, of Wellington, was arrested on two warrants.

• Dec. 20 at 12:43 p.m.: A male was spotted climbing the cell phone tower on Erie Street and then ran south into the woods.

• Dec. 20 at 8:01 p.m.: Matthew Hules, 27, of Wellington, was charged with domestic violence.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.