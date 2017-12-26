WHS students of the month

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
Leadership, courtesy, and work ethic are traits that carved out a path for four Dukes to become the latest students of the month at Wellington High School. Here they offer advice on what McCormick eighth-graders should expect their freshman year, the importance of even the smallest kind gesture, and the relief that comes with staying organized.
Andrew Dooley, senior
“It’s important to live out what you believe is right every day, because everyone can see it. It’s not one person noticing it some days. Everyone notices it every day. It can be simple things like holding a door, saying good morning, or have a nice day. It’s easy to be content with not being outgoing or nice. It’s easy to sit back and be withdrawn. It’s harder to reach out and touch others.”
Grace Broome, junior
“I try to come to school with a smile on my face and work hard to help other people. That can mean helping with school or other things. I try to be considerate and think of other people’s feelings before my own. Just smiling makes me feel better about myself but it also makes me feel like I can help other people.”
Jordan McKee, sophomore
“At lunch, if you see someone sitting by themselves, invite them to sit by you. It’s the right thing to do and it’s only going to make you feel better. It’s not like it’s a big deal for you to do something like that but it might be a big deal for the person you’re helping.”
Summer Hamilton, freshman
“You just have to put 100 percent into whatever you do every single day. Even if you have doubts, you have to work through it. As a freshman, take charge in what you’re doing and really focus on what you want to pursue. High school’s not much different from junior high but what you do really matters. Make every thing you say or do count. Make it worth something.”