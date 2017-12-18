Cookies, cookies everywhere

By the thousands they came out of the oven, fresh and steaming: Sicilian white cookies, mint shortbread, chocolate crinkles, jam thumbprints, and peanut butter kisses — every kind of cookie you can imagine.

“I had so much fun making the jam thumbprint cookies, because as soon as they got out of the oven we had to put our thumbs in them and spread in the jam,” said Julie Hawkey, a junior in the bakery and pastry arts program at the Lorain County JVS.

Her classmates baked more than 33,000 cookies Monday at the Pittsfield Township vocational school for their annual holiday fundraiser.

Cookies were all carefully arranged on trays, which instructor Chris Moore said was the most fun part of the process. “Getting to see them all come together and when we finally put the lids on the trays, it feels good. It is a great day!”

The junior class, shadowed by 10th grade students, have been baking the cookies since Dec. 1, filling orders from November’s sale. The proceeds help cover the cost of supplies, but the majority of the money is put into the program’s activity account and follows the students into their senior year. The funds are then used toward their chef’s jackets and annual awards banquet, among other items and expenses.

“The fundraiser benefits the students and is a great example of what their future careers may hold. If you’re working in a bakery at this time of year, this is what it would be like,” Moore said.

Anna Baldwin places brownies on trays during the annual holiday baking blitz at the Lorain County JVS kitchen.