Wellington Implement setting up second location

After 51 years in business at its current location, Ashland Implement will close at the end of the year.

Located on Cleveland Avenue in Ashland, the agricultural supplies retailer has entered into an agreement to lease its facilities to Wellington Implement Co.

“Our plan is to operate a second location of our business at this facility,” said Tom Stannard, general manager of Wellington Implement. “We will sell and service compact and outdoor power equipment, light construction equipment, and be a parts source for the area’s agriculture industry.”

A seamless transition is planned. Beginning Jan. 2, phone calls to Ashland Implement will be answered by Wellington Implement and be serviced by many of Ashland Implement’s current employees. This includes parts delivery to the Ashland customers.

By March 1, the Ashland location will be operational.

Founded in 1929, Wellington Implement is one of the oldest family-owned farm dealerships in Ohio. The company sells and services Case IH farm equipment, Yanmar compact tractors, Cub Cadet and Scag lawn tractors, Meyer Snow Plows, Echo hand tools, and other supplies for the farm and home.