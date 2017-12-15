Cookies and carols at The Elms

Laurie Hamame | Wellington Enterprise
Red and green sugar cookies and chocolate fudge made mouths happy Wednesday at Sprenger Health Care Elms Retirement Village. Students from McCormick Middle School took the decadent treats to share and sang holiday favorites such as “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”
Janice Fox chooses from an assortment of fruit arranged by sixth-grader Lily Oswald.
Jayde Davis helps Sharon Gum pick out the perfect piece of fudge.
Aubrey Adkins serves James Baker a festive plate of sugar cookies.