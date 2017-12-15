Posted on by

Cookies and carols at The Elms

,

Janice Fox chooses from an assortment of fruit arranged by sixth-grader Lily Oswald.


Jayde Davis helps Sharon Gum pick out the perfect piece of fudge.


Aubrey Adkins serves James Baker a festive plate of sugar cookies.


Laurie Hamame | Wellington Enterprise

Red and green sugar cookies and chocolate fudge made mouths happy Wednesday at Sprenger Health Care Elms Retirement Village. Students from McCormick Middle School took the decadent treats to share and sang holiday favorites such as “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”

Janice Fox chooses from an assortment of fruit arranged by sixth-grader Lily Oswald.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/12/web1_IMG_7447.jpgJanice Fox chooses from an assortment of fruit arranged by sixth-grader Lily Oswald.

Jayde Davis helps Sharon Gum pick out the perfect piece of fudge.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/12/web1_IMG_7449.jpgJayde Davis helps Sharon Gum pick out the perfect piece of fudge.

Aubrey Adkins serves James Baker a festive plate of sugar cookies.
http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/12/web1_IMG_7453.jpgAubrey Adkins serves James Baker a festive plate of sugar cookies.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:45 pm |    

Santa ushers in holidays downtown

Santa ushers in holidays downtown
1:41 pm |    

‘The Wonderous Gift‘ draws hundreds

‘The Wonderous Gift‘ draws hundreds
9:13 am |    

Cole: Veterans need our help

Cole: Veterans need our help