Record likely: 107M Americans to travel for holidays

A record-breaking 107.3 million Americans are expected to board planes, trains, and automobiles and travel to spend time with family and friends between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1.

AAA is forecasting the highest year-end travel volume on record, up 3.1 percent compared to last year.

“It’s exciting to anticipate a strong holiday travel season and to know that more people will be enjoying time with family and friends,” said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Travelers should plan to arrive at the airport early and monitor traffic and weather along their route so that their trip is stress free.”

Travelers will total 17.7 million in AAA’s east north central region, which includes Ohio, Illionois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Of those, 16.1 million — 91 percent — will travel by automobile and 961,000 will fly.

Road trips could take three times longer than normal during the holiday week, according to INRIX, a transportation analytics company.

AAA advises that drivers try to avoid traveling through major cities during peak travel times. The best times to leave are typically early morning or after the morning commute because the roads should be less crowded and you will have more time to get to your destination safely. If a motorists schedule permits, traveling on the holiday itself often results in fewer cars on the road.