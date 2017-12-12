All aboard the Polar Express!

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Kids took a ride Saturday on the Polar Express at the Herrick Memorial Library, with all areas of the building turned into different stops from the popular children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. Attendees made crafts, listened to stories, looked for their names on the “naughty” or “nice” lists, and visited with Santa as well as the Polar Express conductor and engineer.

Lia and Liam Forgacs visit with Santa and the Polar Express conductor Saturday at the Herrick Memorial Library.

Jacob, Jayce and Josie Kazmierczak of Wellington visit with Mia, Brynn, and Jack Denham of LaGrange.

Siblings Brynn, Emrie, and Rowan White construct wreaths.

Elf Morgan Whittlinger serves cookies to Connor Arthur of Columbia Station and Emma Mourton of Rochester.

Sisters Katie and Abbie Kozak peek out from the Polar Express.