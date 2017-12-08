Be more sustainable during the holidays

Used gift wrap, boxes, bows, and plastic packing will litter lots of floors this holiday season.

Nobody wants to be wasteful. Republic Services has some easy tips on how to be more sustainable:

• When giving holiday gifts, commit to reusing laminated bags and recycling those made of paper.

• Shipping gifts? Make shredded paper out of old newspapers and be sure to reuse last year’s bubble wrap and foam peanuts.

• After opening gifts, remember to recycle the wrapping paper – even the shiny stuff – but save and reuse the ribbons and bows.

• Getting a new device this holiday season? Make sure your old phone or tablet does not get tossed in with the recycling.

• Enjoy that holiday latte. Just remember the paper cup, plastic lid, and paper sleeve should be empty, clean, and dry before tossing them into the recycling container.