Would you try a blood shot?

Leave it to phlebotomy students to dream up the “blood shot.”

The drink, invented by Lorain County JVS high school and adult students, won the Best Overall Award at the Zero-Proof Mix-Off held at Lorain County Community College.

The annual event focuses on fun without alcohol and stresses the dangers of drunk driving. It’s sponsored by the Safe Community Coalition through the Lorain County General Health District.

Want to try the blood shot? Here’s the easy recipe:

• 2 liters Dr. Pepper

• 1 liter ginger ale

• 1 liter sparkling grape juice

• 2 liters pure cherry juice

• 1 jar (13.5 oz.) maraschino cherries, undrained

Mix sodas, cherry juice and sparkling grape juice in a bowl. Add maraschino cherries and stir.

Health sciences seniors Madalyn East and Jenna Papagna mix up their award-winning drink.